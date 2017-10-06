Eli Roth’s Death Wish release gets shifted

The upcoming remake of 1974’s “Death Wish” has had its release date pushed back, now due for release in March 2018. The film, starring Bruce Willis, was originally set for a November 22 release, but has been shifted to March 2.

The film stars Willis as the classic vigilante role of Paul Kersey, a father, who when his wife is murdered and his daughter sexually assaulted, becomes a killing machine. Vincent D’Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Dean Norris and Mike Epps also star.

Director Eli Roth recently spoke about the film, noting that his reputation in horror films will benefit “Death Wish” in that he knows how to stage ‘one helluva death scene’ and that he can “give you stuff that people will be talking about for years”.

The shift in release date doesn’t look promising for the film, as it’s moved into a little bit of a dead zone where movies are sent to generally be overlooked as anything worthy.