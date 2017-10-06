Dave Bautista set for action comedy franchise on STX

STX have closed a deal with “Blade Runner 2049” star Dave Bautista to star and produce in an action-comedy film-turned-franchise, reports Deadline. Jonathan Meisner will co-produce alongside Bautista, and Drew Simon will oversee the project for the studio.

Bautista got his start in WWE, before rising to fame as Drax in “Guardians of the Galaxy”, also appearing in “Bushwick”, and soon to be seen in “Hotel Artemis” and both “Escape Plan” sequels. He’s in the upcoming “Avengers: Infinity War” and is currently filming the sequel, proving himself to be a very busy man.

Details surrounding the STX project are scarce, but no doubt the powerhouse will shine in his own movie vehicle. If the film succeeds, a franchise will no doubt soon follow.