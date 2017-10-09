Moviehole

featured

Giveaway : Happy Death Day movie tickets

Katie
Posted on

To celebrate the upcoming release of “Happy Death Day”, Moviehole have 5 double passes to give away, thanks to Universal!

Blumhouse (Split, Get Out, Whiplash) produces an original and inventive rewinding thriller in Happy Death Day, in which a college student (Jessica Rothe, La La Land) relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer’s identity.

Happy Death Day is directed by Christopher Landon (Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones) and written by Scott Lobdell and Landon.

http://www.happydeathday.com.au/
www.facebook.com/universalpicsau
©2017 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved

In Cinemas October 12

To enter, simply fill out your details below and let us know what you’d do if you got to live a day with no consequences?

Competition closes this Friday the 13th of October at 11:59pm.

Your Name

Your Email

Your Answer

Your Postal Address

captcha

 

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

To Top