Trailer : Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie

Aaah nostalgia. It makes me feel like I’m back at Grandma’s house, scoffing down too many lamingtons and pretending that I too, am a member of the Sylvanian Families.

Children of the 90s, rejoice- Hey Arnold! is back. Nickelodeon have revealed the first trailer for “The Jungle Movie”, which arrives on tele Friday, November 24th.

The TV-Movie features the some of the voice cast you know and love – Francesca Marie Smith as Helga and Anndi McAfee as Phoebe, plus newbies Mason Vale Cotton as Arnold and Benjamin “Lil’ P-Nut” Flores, Jr. as Gerald. Lane Toran (original voice of Arnold) and Jamil Walker Smith (original voice of Gerald) will supplement the returning cast by lending their voices as Che and Paulo, two members of the boat crew in San Lorenzo, and Alfred Molina stars as resident villain, Lasombra.

Other returning voices include: Justin Shenkarow as Harold; Olivia Hack as Rhonda; Nika Futterman as Olga; Dan Butler as Mr. Simmons; Dan Castellaneta as Grandpa; Tress MacNeille as Grandma; Antoinette Stella as Stella; Carlos Alazraqui as Eduardo; Dom Irrera as Ernie; Maurice LaMarche as Bob Pataki; Kath Soucie as Miriam; Danielle Judovits as Big Patty; Danny Cooksey as Stoop Kid; Jim Belushi as Coach Wittenberg; and Craig Bartlett as Miles.

And other new voices: Gavin Lewis as Eugene; Jet Jurgensmeyer as Stinky; Aiden Lewandowski as Sid; Laya Hayes as Nadine; Nicolas Cantu as Curly; Wally Wingert as Oskar; and Stephen Stanton as Pigeon Man.

Check out the trailer above – but beware it does give away quite a lot of what to expect! Enjoy.