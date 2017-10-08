First trailer for TV’s Jack Ryan

Considering near every complaint made about one of the films he features in has something to do with how rushed the story is, or how much from the book (that each film – bar the last one) has been lost in the transition to the big screen, great to see Jack Ryan’s next story getting more than a two-hour runtime.

Amazon Studios’ new “Jack Ryan” series, launching in 2018, stars John Krasinski (back in ‘action mode’ after 2015’s “13 Hours”) as the CIA desk jockey turned unlikely terrorist plot meddler.

Carlton Cuse (“Lost,” “Bates Motel”) and Graham Roland (“Almost Human”) are EPs alongside Mace Neufeld, producer of the long-running film series.