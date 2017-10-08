Ridley Scott talks Alien : Covenant plans

While box office returns on “Alien : Covenant” suggested Fox mightn’t allow Ridley Scott the opportunity to continue making further films in the series, new comments from the filmmaker suggest its still full speed ahead on a second sequel to “Prometheus”.

Talking to Empire, Scott – confident he’ll get to make the movie – talks a little about where the “Covenant” sequel will go next.

“I think the evolution of the Alien himself is nearly over, but what I was trying to do was transcend and move to another story, which would be taken over by A.I.’s. The world that the AI might create as a leader if he finds himself on a new planet. We have actually quite a big layout for the next one.”

While Fox continues to allow Scott to make “Prometheus” movies, there’s Buckley’s chance of Neil Blomkamp’s fan-fave proposal for “Alien 5” coming to fruition. So just quietly, who else is hoping Fox decides to abandon Scott’s “Alien” film in favour of resurrecting Ellen Ripley?