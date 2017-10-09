First trailer for TV’s Castle Rock hits!

The trailer for Hulu’s “Castle Rock” premieres today.

From J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”, “Person of Interest”, “Fringe”, “Lost”), best-selling author Stephen King and executive producers/writers Sam Shaw (“Manhattan”) and Dustin Thomason comes Hulu Original “Castle Rock”, a psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse. Combining the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, Castle Rock is an original suspense/thriller — a first-of-its-kind reimagining that explores the themes and worlds uniting the entire King canon, while brushing up against some of his most iconic and beloved stories.

“Castle Rock” stars André Holland (Moonlight), Melanie Lynskey (Togetherness), Bill Skarsgård (IT), with Jane Levy (Suburgatory) and Sissy Spacek (Carrie).

From Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, “Castle Rock” premieres 2018 on Hulu.