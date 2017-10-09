X-Files Season 11 looks spooktastic!

Seems Fox (and creator Chris Carter) heard your complaints and yanked everything that didn’t work about the recent six-episode revival from the next lot of episodes. And if this new prompt for “The X-Files” Season 11 is any indication, the show looks to be back to form.

The all-new 10-episode installment once again will be executive-produced by creator Chris Carter, with stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson returning in their roles as iconic FBI Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. The event series will air during the 2017-2018 season.

In 2016, THE X-FILES drew an average Multi-Platform audience of nearly 16 million viewers and was last season’s No. 2 broadcast drama. It also was the season’s most talked-about event series on Twitter.

THE X-FILES originally premiered in September 1993. Over the course of its nine-season run, the influential series went from breakout sci-fi favorite to massive global hit, and became one of the most successful television dramas of all time. The show, which earned 16 Emmy Awards, five Golden Globes and a Peabody Award, follows FBI special agents Scully and Mulder, as they investigate unexplained cases – “X-Files” – for which the only answers involve paranormal phenomena.