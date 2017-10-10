Luc Besson flick Anna casts Helen Mirren and Luke Evans

Director Luc Besson is making progress on his next film, closing a deal with Lionsgate to co-produce and distribute. The film, entitled “Anna”, has also made its first casting announcement, with Helen Mirren, Luke Evans, Cillian Murphy, and newcomer Sasha Luss, as Anna, added to the cast (via Variety).

Besson recently denied that “Lucy 2” was in active development, despite the CEO of EuropCorp, Marc Shmuger, stating that the sequel was in the works. Besson took to Instagram to have a dig at the fake news, despite the news coming from the head of his company. Oh the politics!!

Shmuger also noted at the recent shareholders meeting that EuropCorp was to focus on making action-thrillers in the realm of “Taken”, “Lucy”, “The Professional” and “The Fifth Element.” What you say on that, Besson?

Moving on, no further details on “Anna” have been announced, but considering Besson’s other films, it looks as though it will be some kind of sci-fi action-thriller.