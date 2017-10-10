Creed 2 filming date & director announced

UPDATE: Of course, once you hit “submit” on these articles more stuff gets announced. So typical!

Sylvester Stallone has confirmed via his Instagram that he will be directing the new film. News for “Creed 2” just seems to leak out in small doses so no doubt more to come…

Looking forward to directing and Producing The incredibly talented Michael B Jordan in CREED 2 next year … One more Round ! #creed2 #mgm #fighting #workout #exercise #boxing A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Oct 9, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

PREVIOUS: If you dig into the depths of the internet, you can find some pretty interesting stuff. And no, I’m not talking about cats doing funny things, although there’s a lot of that too. Classic.

My Entertainment World has an interesting nugget on their site, noting the start of filming of “Creed 2” to begin February 5, 2018 in Philadelphia. Further, the synopsis is listed as “Adonis Creed tries to seek revenge when he goes toe to toe with the man who killed his father.”

Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan are both expected to return for the sequel, as well as Dolph Lundgren as Drago. Stallone has penned the script.

Fans will no doubt want another Rocky vs. Drago showdown, but in lieu of Rocky’s ailing health at the end of “Creed”, this remains to be seen.

No director or release date has been confirmed for the long awaited “Creed 2”, but more news to follow.