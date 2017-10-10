Will Smith and Tom Holland team up with Spies In Disguise

Men In Black, meet Spiderman.

Fox Animation, Chernin Entertainment and Blue Sky Studios have announced the voice casting for their upcoming animated film “Spies In Disguise”.

“Spies In Disguise” is a buddy comedy set in the high octane globe-trotting world of international espionage. Will Smith (Men in Black) voices Lance Sterling, the world’s most awesome spy. Cool, charming and super-skilled, saving the world is his occupation. And nobody does it better.

Almost the exact opposite of Lance is Walter, voiced by Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming). Walter is a great mind but perhaps not a great socializer. What he lacks in social skills though, he makes up for in smarts and invention: Walter is the scientific genius who invents the gadgets Lance uses on his missions.

But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. And if this odd couple can’t learn to work as a team, the whole world is in peril.

Directed by Nick Bruno & Troy Quane, “Spies In Disguise” is a Fox Animation production, with Blue Sky Studios and Chernin Entertainment. The project is based on Pigeon: Impossible, an original animated short film by Lucas Martell.

Please see character images below!

“Spies In Disguise” hits theaters everywhere on January 18, 2019!