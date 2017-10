The countdown is on until the 8th instalment of “Star Wars” hits the big screen, with only 2 months to go until “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”. Details surrounding the new film haven’t been that forthcoming, which is probably for the best, however a promise of a trailer was made over the weekend. Where isssss ittttt……..

While we’re waiting, check out the new theatrical poster, debuted by LucasFilm, and stay tuned for a trailer!