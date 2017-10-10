Keanu Reeves reveals Bill & Ted 3 title!

We haven’t heard much on the long-gestating second sequel to ‘80s Classic “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” for a while, but Keanu Reeves offered a new tidbit on the film at this weekend’s New York Comic Con.

Reeves, who has long been attached to the project, revealed the film’s title to be “Bill & Ted Face the Music”, while on the panel for his upcoming film “Replicas”.

In addition, Reeves spoke a little about the film’s plot.

“It’s a cautionary tale. They’re supposed to save the world. But when we see them, they haven’t saved the world, and they’re married and have kids. And they’re playing to nobody. But they have to write the song…and face the music! Hopefully we’ll make it before I’m 60.

The future comes back and says if you don’t write the song by this certain time the universe is going to unravel and history and everything is going to change and dinosaurs are gonna walk the Earth. Jesus is playing baseball! All sorts of weird things start unraveling and wormholes are twisting. We have to kind of bring order back, and it’s connected into bringing our families together by writing a song.

I mean, it’s edgy. There’s a great scene where Bill and Ted are in jail and we’re seeing our future us’s and they’re all tatted and hard. They’re like, [tough sounding] “What’s up, dude? Hey dude. Hey guy.” “Stop calling me dude!” They want to beat up Bill and Ted because they’ve inherited the life that they f**ked up. They’re miserable and they hate Bill and Ted. There’s some funny stuff!”

The sequel, which has been in development for the better part of a decade, is the first in the series since 1992’s “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey”. Personally, I don’t know that we’ll ever see it – we’ve been hearing about it longer than an emergency room wait at a public hospital – but then who’d have thunk we’d have seen a new “Blade Runner” sequel 35 years on?