Mr. Mercedes, Raven’s Home renewed for second seasons

AT&T Audience Network have renewed “Mr. Mercedes” for a second season, on the eve of the season 1 finale. The Stephen King adaptation seems to have been popular enough to bring the show back for another 10 episodes, with David E. Kelley to again pen the script and Jack Bender to direct.

Regarding the renewal, Bender stated:

“Mr. Mercedes is Stephen King writing about the monsters inside his characters rather than outside. We were extremely fortunate to attract an amazing cast, led by Brendan Gleeson and Harry Treadaway, to bring these flawed, complex colorful characters to life. … I am thrilled to keep telling this story.”

The second season of the show will focus on King’s novel “Bill Hodges Trilogy”, which includes Mr. Mercedes, Finders Keepers and End of Watch (news via Deadline).

Disney Channel is giving “Raven’s Home” another run, with the spinoff series from “That’s So Raven!” set for a second season. The show stars Raven Symoné as title character Raven, alongside her longtime best friend Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol), as they are older and now divorced with children of their own.

The show proved to be a popular addition to the Disney Channel, with consistent top ratings. Production is set to resume next month in Hollywood (via Deadline).