Leah Remini joins Second Act alongside Jennifer Lopez

Leah Remini is joining the cast of romantic comedy “Second Act” for STXfilms, which will also star Jennifer Lopez. Peter Segal is set to direct the film.

According to Deadline, “Second Act” follows a Big Box store employee (Lopez) who reinvents her life and her lifestyle. When she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree, she realizes that it is never too late for a Second Act. Remini will play the role of Joan, Lopez’s best friend and fellow Big Box employee from Queens.

Lopez is no stranger to the realm of [cheesey] romantic comedy, having starred in such titles as “Maid in Manhattan”, “The Wedding Planner” and “Monster-in-Law” – to name but a few.

Remini is currently starring in TV’s “Kevin Can Wait” and also recently won an Emmy for her A&E series, “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath”.