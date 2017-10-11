Jack’s fallen off the Beanstalk

Disney have gone and taken an axe to Jack’s Beanstalk, pulling their Jack and the Beanstalk musical from their schedule. “Gigantic” was originally set for release November 25, 2020, but the studio have cited ‘hitting a creative wall’ as the reason for the project’s death.

Ed Catmull, Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios president, stated the below:

“It’s impossible to know when we begin a project how the creative process will unfold, and sometimes, no matter how much we love an idea or how much heart goes into it, we find that it just isn’t working. With “Gigantic”, we’ve come to that point, and although it’s a difficult decision, we are ending active development for now. We are focusing our energies on another project that has been in the works, which we’ll be sharing more about soon, now set for Thanksgiving 2020.”

Meg LeFauve and Nathan Greno were at the helm of the Beanstalk musical, with “Frozen” songwriters Robert Lopez and Kirsten Anderson-Lopez wrote songs for the film, as announced at D23 expo in 2015.

The new project that Catmull mentions hasn’t been given any further details, but insiders (via THR) note that it is an original concept. RIP Beanstalk.