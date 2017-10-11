Trailer for Van Damme’s new TV series just dropped!

A new teaser for Amazon Studio’s “Jean-Claude Van Johnson”, starring the muscles from Brussels as, well, a wanky, rehauled version of himself, has pitched itself a trailer tent at the reel park. Never saw the pilot, which was released on Amazon earlier this year to spur interest in an entire run of the show, but words like “cool”, “Funny” and “great” were thrown about by reviewers and forum commenters after the broadcast.

As the marketing materials tell us, “”Jean-Claude Van Johnson” stars global martial arts and film sensation Jean-Claude Van Damme as “Jean-Claude Van Damme,” a global martial arts and film sensation… and, operating under the simple alias of ‘Johnson,” the most dangerous undercover operative in the world. Unhappily retired, he’s now whiling away his days in superficial Hollywood… until a chance encounter with a lost love lures him back into the game, eventually forcing him to confront the greatest enemy he’s ever faced: a Bulgarian drug cartel.

Just kidding it’s himself.”

In addition to the “Kickboxer” icon, the series features “Cosby Show” alum Phylicia Rashad and Kat Foster. Producing crew includes action vets Dave Callaham (“The Expendables 2”) & Ridley ‘Alien’ Scott.

The series airs soon on Amazon.