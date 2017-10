Tyler Perry will play Colin Powell in Adam McKay’s biopic on Dick Cheney.

The “Madea” regular joins Christian Bale as Cheney, Amy Adams as his wife Lynne Cheney, Sam Rockwell as George W. Bush, Steve Carell as Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, and Bill Pullman, who plays an unspecified role.

Powell was, of course, a four-star general who worked alongside Bush during the Iraq invasion.