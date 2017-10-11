Margot Robbie for Hef biopic?

I’m always hesitant to believe what tabloids have to say, so take this information with the grain of salt I intend it to come hand-in-hand with. The Mirror is reporting that Margot Robbie is in talks to join familiar friend Jared Leto in the upcoming Hugh Hefner biopic, which has Brett Ratner at the helm.

If Robbie is to take up the role, she would play one of Hef’s wives, however which of those 3 wives remains to be seen. Of course with every tabloid report comes a “insider source”, who had this to say about the potential casting:

“Margot turned the offer down before but this is different. She’s considering it. Jared is working on the movie with his buddy Brett and they’re really pushing for Margot to have a major role. She’s perfect for a part and he’s not going to give up until she accepts.”

I’m cynical. But I’m also prepared to eat my words if the report proves to be true.

Funnily enough, Robbie was offered a shoot for Playboy some years back, but turned it down saying she “put her family through enough”. Fair call, Robbie.