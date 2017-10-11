Chris Hemsworth shares new Thor: Ragnarok clip on Jimmy Kimmel

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the upcoming “Thor: Ragnarok”, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel this week and shared a new clip from the new flick. The clip shows Thor meeting Gladiator Korg and explaining the powers of his Hammer (Mjolnir). And if you recognise the timid Kiwi voice from Korg, that’ll be director Taika Waititi.

Hemsworth talks about the improvisation in the movie, working Jeff Goldblum and and reveals how he helped out Sir Anthony Hopkins.

Check out the clip above! The film hits cinemas November 3rd.