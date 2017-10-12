Kimbo Slice biopic in development

MMA fighter Kimbo Slice is getting the biopic treatment, with producers Steve Lee Jones and Andy and Michael Weiss developing “Kimbo”, reports Deadline. The fighter rose from homelessness to a boxing champion up until his sudden death at the age of 42. Kimbo continued to box despite his ailing health.

Simon Brand is set to direct the film, and says about it:

“Those who only knew Kimbo by viewing his brawls saw him as fierce and frightening beast of a man, but those close to him experienced his heart of gold, and that he used his fists and instruments to raise his family out of poverty, he was a loyal friend and devoted father. Kimbo’s story transcends the ring, it is a story about the power of the internet, the lengths one will go to break out of desperation and it is a success story shared with his longtime friend turned manager and adult entertainment magnate Michael Imber as they both emerge from the slums of Miami.”

No word yet on production or release dates.