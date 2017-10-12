Gal Gadot in talks to join Ruin

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is quite the rising star, with her schedule getting filled up quickly. Her next project could be a post-WWII revenge thriller, with the star in talks to join the cast of “Ruin”.

The film is being directed by Justin Kurzel, and has hopes of a production start of early-2018, which would give Gadot plenty of time before she has to begin “Wonder Woman 2” production. Gadot also recently joined “Deeper” alongside Bradley Cooper.

According to Deadline, “Ruin” sees a nameless ex-Nazi captain navigates the ruins of post-WWII Germany. Determined to atone for his crimes during the war, he hunts down the surviving members of his former SS Death Squad. It’s been described as in the vein of “Inglorious Basterds”.