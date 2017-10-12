Beetlejuice 2 finally moving forward with new writer

“Beetlejuice 2” has been sitting on the books for quite some time, with the original “Beetlejuice” coming out nearly 30 years ago. Word is that a new writer has been assigned to the Tim Burton-Michael Keaton project, with Mike Vukadinovich attached to pen the script for Warner Bros.

The original cult classic in 1988 starred Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis as ghosts who haunt their old home. When a little girl (Winona Ryder) accidentally unleashes a mischievous ghost (Keaton), the ghosts try to drive the homeowners (Catherine O’Hara and Jeffrey Jones) out of the house (via Deadline).

The assignment of Vukadinovich as script writer doesn’t mean any new deals have been done, but it’s certainly good news as it confirms that the project is still well and truly in the works.

Burton and Keaton are currently teamed up working on the live-action “Dumbo” for Disney.