First look at The Strangers 2

The follow up to 2008’s terrifying “The Strangers” is approaching, with the release date being set for March 9, 2018. The sequel has been given an official title of “Strangers: Prey at Night”, and is being released through Aviron Pictures.

The official synopsis reads:

“A family’s road trip takes a dangerous turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park to stay with some relatives and find it mysteriously deserted. Under the cover of darkness, three masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test the family’s every limit as they struggle to survive.”

The first image from the highly anticipated film has arrived, with the studio releasing the below picture:

“Strangers: Prey at Night” sees Johannes Roberts at the helm of the film, and stars Christina Hendricks, Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman and Martin Henderson star, with Emma Bellomy as DOLLFACE, Lea Enslin as PIN-UP GIRL, and Damian Maffei as the MAN IN THE MASK.