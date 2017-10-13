Channing Tatum’s Gambit gets Valentine’s Day release date

20th Century Fox have announced that “Gambit”, starring Channing Tatum”, will be released on February 14, 2019. The news comes via Deadline, for the X-Men film that will be directed by Gore Verbinski and is being produced by Tatum, Reid Carolin, Simon Kinberg and Lauren Shuler Donner.

Gambit was first seen as a character in 2009’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” and was played by Taylor Kitsch. Otherwise known as as Remy LeBeau, Gambit has the ability to charge matter with volatile kinetic energy, causing the object in question to explosively release its charge on impact.

Gambit was first created for Marvel by Chris Claremont and Jim Lee in 1990. This will be his first feature film.