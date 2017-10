The official trailer for “New Mutants” has arrived, giving the first look at the young cast of the “X-Men” universe.

The film stars Maisie Williams as as a werewolf shapeshifter named Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane, Charlie Heaton playing Sam Guthrie/Cannonball, along with Henry Zaga playing Brazilian mutant Roberto da Costa/Sunspot, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin – aka Magik – the sister of the X-Men’s metal mentor, Colossus.

The Josh Boone directed film hits cinemas April 13, 2018.