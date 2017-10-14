Giovanni Ribisi returning for Avatar sequels

Giovanni Ribisi will reprise his role as Parker Selfridge, the head administrator of RDA, in all four of the upcoming “Avatar” sequels, reports Deadline.

James Cameron’s upcoming sequels began production late last month in California, with “Avatar 2” set to release December 18, 2020. The third installment will be out on December 17, 2021, followed by “Avatar 4” in December 20, 2024 and the fifth on December 19, 2025.

Ribisi joins returning stars Sam Worthington (Jake Sully), Zoe Saldana (Neytiri), Sigourney Weaver (Dr. Grace Augustine), Stephen Lang (Colonel Quaritch), CCH Pounder (Moat) and Matt Gerald (Corporal Lyle Wainfleet).

There will also be a slew of new faces, including Kate Winslet and a bunch of young actors to make up the Sully family, members of the Metkayina Clan and a former Hell’s Gate Adolescent.