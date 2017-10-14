Director assigned to animated Addams Family movie

MGM is moving forward with the animated adaptation of the creepy-kooky clan “The Addams Family”, adding a director to the project. “Sausage Party” director Conrad Vernon has been assigned to the production, which has been in the works for some time now.

CG animation work for the film is already underway at Cinesite Studios in Vancouver, reports THR.

“The Addams Family” began their journey as a comic strip in The New Yorker, by Charles Addams. It then gestated into a TV series in the 60s starring John Astin and Carolyn Jones, and then an animated series in the early 1970s. The early 1990s saw a revival with a pair of hit movies that starred Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia and Christina Ricci.

There were whispers of a 3D “Addams Family” film with Tim Burton at the helm but the director never confirmed his involvement. The rights of the story were then snapped up by MGM, and it seems as though the production will go through this time.

No word on voice cast, release date or plot, but hopefully soon to follow.