Daniel Day-Lewis film gets title and release date

It could quite possibly be Daniel Day-Lewis’s last film, after the actor announced his retirement from acting earlier this year. Until now the film has been untitled, but Focus Features have now revealed the film’s title to be “Phantom Thread”.

The production will see Day-Lewis reunite with director Paul Thomas Anderson- the duo last worked together on “There Will Be Blood” in 2007.

Via Focus Features:

“Continuing their creative collaboration following 2007’s “There Will Be Blood”, three-time Academy Award winner Daniel Day-Lewis stars in “Phantom Thread” from Paul Thomas Anderson. The writer/director will once again explore a distinctive milieu of the 20th century. The new movie is a drama set in the couture world of 1950s London. The story illuminates the life behind the curtain of an uncompromising dressmaker commissioned by royalty and high society.”

The film has been given a Christmas Day release, so see it in cinemas from December 25 this year. Stay tuned for a trailer.