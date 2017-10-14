Halloween reboot : Michael is no longer Laurie’s brother!?

Okay, so they’ve fricked off Busta Rhymes’ role from lore — but what of?

Yep, “Halloween” is doing away with her too.

But there’s more.

While we were led to believe that the new “Halloween” – with Jamie Lee Curtis back as Laurie Strode – would only erase the events of those latter Danielle Harris/Paul Rudd/Adam Arkin sequels, seems franchise creator and producer John Carpenter has given Danny McBride and David Gordon Green‘s script permission to write over “Halloween II” as well. And what does that mean? That it will no longer be that Michael Myers is Laurie Strode’s estranged nutcase brother – but just some strange lunatic lurking the burbs for blood.

“(Curtis’s) part was written into the script and they had this idea — it’s kind of a… I don’t know how to describe it. It’s almost an alternative reality,” says Carpenter, an Ep on “Halloween” 2018, in an interview with Stereo Gum. “It picks up after the first one and it pretends that none of the other [sequels] were made. It’s gonna be fun. There’s a really talented director and it was well-written. I’m impressed.”

In other words, the October 2018 release will share the creative direction of the next “Terminator” movies, in that it will essentially declare that there were no sequels (other than the ones their original directors were involved in) and ask audiences to forget they ever shelled out money for the franchise additions that adorned Roman numerals after the title.

Man, imagine the possibilities if this kicks off a new trend for Hollywood – Freddy never slashed Nancy- and she continues on to fight another day! Jason Voohees never went to space – and is still stalking campers! Taggart and Rosewood are still partners in Beverly Hills! and a “Star Wars” universe where the Ewoks never existed and Darth Vader didn’t meet his maker!

On another note, Carpenter has hinted in the past that he’ll be recording a new version of the “Halloween” theme for this new reboot. No idea if he’ll be working with anyone else on his update of the iconic tune, but if he decides to do that he could do worse than bringing Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross into work with him. Check out the version of the “Halloween” theme the latter duo have just released. Sweet potatoes with salty gravy!