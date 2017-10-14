Corey Feldman’s nifty idea for Friday the 13th reboot

With those Direct-to-DVD “Lost Boys” sequels on indefinite pause (the studio has instead turned their attention to producing a small-screen version of the 1987 movie), not a bad idea for series star Corey Feldman to try and ignite interest in another or his frozen franchises – or, as is the case, franchise characters.

Feldman tells Yahoo! (Via MovieWeb) he has spoken to about his idea for a new “Friday the 13th” film featuring Tommy Jarvis, the character he played in the early “Friday the 13th” sequels

“I’ve long had this vision of doing our own kind of [Halloween:] H20, which I thought would be great,” Feldman shared. “Everyone seems to have this huge crush on the Tommy Jarvis character. People really got, I don’t know, into the concept about where Tommy is going. They tried to bring him back with three different movies. And every single one never panned out the right way. And yeah, that’s because it’s not Tommy Jarvis, it’s a guy playing Tommy Jarvis. But let’s get back to the roots. Same thing they did with H20.”

Feldman suggests the studio could write off each sequel after “The Final Chapter” as – “a bad nightmare”.

“What would have happened if all those other [Friday the 13th] movies were just some kind of bad nightmare?” Feldman posited. “And the reality is that we last saw Tommy in the hospital room with his sister [in Final Chapter], and we think Jason is dead. You want to bring him back from that point, and continue the story thirty years later. ‘Oh, my god, he still exists!’ That’s the movie I think everyone wants to see.”

Feldman went so far as to meet with New Line Cinema, who held the rights to the series at the time, about the possibility of putting his idea onto film.

“We actually got as far as the writer, great guy, he was on board, and he really wanted to do this. He was excited,” Feldman confessed. “Barney Cohen, he was the original writer from [The Final Chapter]. He wanted to come back.”

Instead, Platinum Dunes decided to reboot the entire series – telling the Jason Voorhees story from scratch. Didn’t work. Though intended to launch a new series of films, the 2009 film remains the last “Friday” film to hit screens. A long-gestating reboot idea hasn’t progressed since it was announced a few years back either. Could it be that Feldman was onto something with his Jarvis-centric sequel proposal?