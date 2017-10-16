Detective Pikachu to begin filming in January

The first live-action Pokemon film will be “Detective Pikachu”, which is presumably based on the Pokemon game “Great Detective Pikachu”. Following the massive popularity of the smartphone based game “Pokemon GO”, it’s not a surprise that a new film will be making its way onto the big screen.

The film will reportedly begin filming in London on January 15 2018, according to My Entertainment World. Rob Letterman is set to direct the film, with Nicole Perlman and Alex Hirsch having written the script.

No word on casting or specific plot details have been released as yet. Legendary Pictures nabbed the rights to the flick in the middle of last year.