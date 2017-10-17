Casting : Locke and Key, Venom

Another “IT” actor has been cast in “Locke and Key” with Owen Teague joining the bill. Teague will reunite with director Andy Muschetti for the Hulu pilot, also joining fellow “IT” actors Jackson Robert Scott and Megan Charpentier. The pilot will also star actors Danny Glover, Frances O’Connor and Jack Mulhern.

According to the report from Deadline, “Locke and Key” is an adaptation of the IDW comic by Joe Hill and artist Gabriel Rodriguez. The project revolves around three siblings who, after the gruesome murder of their father, move to their ancestral home in Maine with their mother Nina (O’Connor) only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Little do they know, a devious demon also wants the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them.

Teague will play Sam Lesser, a violent and deeply troubled adolescent who kills his father and then goes to the Locke house and shoots the Locke kids’ father to death, in addition to battering their mother.

“Veep” star Reid Scott is in talks to join “Venom”, alongside Tom Hardy, reports Variety. The “Spider-Man” spin-off is being directed by Ruben Fleischer, and Riz Ahmed, Michelle Williams, and Jenny Slate are also on board the cast. No word on what character Scott will play.

While Spider-Man won’t appear in the film, Venom will be front and centre and could possibly appear in future “Spider-Man” films. Venom first appeared on the big screen in “Spider-Man 3” with Topher Grace as the villain.

Check out “Venom” in cinemas from October 5, 2018.