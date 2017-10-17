Angelina Jolie to voice star in The One and Only Ivan

Angelina Jolie is set to voice a character in Disney’s adaptations of the 2011 book by Katherine Applegate, “The One and Only Ivan”, reports THR. The film will be directed by Thea Sharroc, and will be a live-action hybrid.

According for the report, the book centers on a silverback gorilla named Ivan who lives in a cage in a shopping mall along with an elephant named Stella and a stray dog called Bob. Ivan does not remember life before the mall, but when a baby elephant named Stella enters and Ivan finds himself taking care of her, he begins to rediscover his previous life and concocts a plan to take the baby elephant away from their abusive owner.

Jolie is set to voice Stella the elephant.