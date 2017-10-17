Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! casts Cher

Cher is back in the acting game, announcing her involvement in the sequel to 2008’s “Mamma Mia” on Twitter. The singer last appeared in a live-action film in 2010 (“Burlesque”), so it’s been a long time since we’ve seen her on the big screen.

Cher joins returning cast members Meryl Streep (Donna), Amanda Seyfried (Sophie), Colin Firth (Harry), Pierce Brosnan (Sam), Stellan Skarsgård (Bill), Julie Walters (Rosie) and Christine Baranski (Tanya). Previously announced new cast includes Lily James as Young Donna, with Young Rosie and Young Tanya being played by Alexa Davies and Jessica Keenan Wynn. Young Sam will be played by Jeremy Irvine, while Young Bill is Josh Dylan and Young Harry is Hugh Skinner.

The sequel returns to the Greek island of Kalokairi, and Ol Parker is back to direct. Production began in August.

“Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!” hits theatres July 20, 2018.