Giveaway : Spider-man Homecoming DVDs

Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, a young Peter Parker returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei, My Cousin Vinny, Crazy Stupid Love) under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark. He tries to fall back on his normal daily routine, distracting himself with high school, bullies, girls and the most terrifying of all – homecoming.

Becoming impatient and wanting to prove himself, Peter attempts to be more than just the friendly neighborhood superhero, resulting in devastating consequences and the lost trust of his mentor. Without Stark’s guidance and abilities, Peter takes his destiny into his own hands but quickly learns the life of an Avenger isn’t all fun and games when the evil villain, Vulture (Michael Keaton, Batman, Beetlejuice) emerges to threaten everything he holds dear.

Prepare for the ultimate origin story as Peter navigates his newfound identity and harnesses his superhuman spider powers as everybody’s favourite web-slinger. Based on the Marvel comic book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, this is one of Marvel’s most beloved characters like you’ve never seen him before in Spider-man: Homecoming, available on Digital from October 4 and 4K Ultra HDTM, 3D Blu-ray TM Blu-rayTM, & DVD from October 18, 2017.

