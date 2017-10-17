Nancy Drew series in the works at NBC

CBS tried and failed to get a “Nancy Drew” TV series off the ground last season, so NBC has picked up the rights to the show, and will take on a new direction.

Per Variety: The new series follows the author of the most famous female teen detective book series who is thrust into a real-life murder mystery. In need of help, she turns to her two best friends from childhood, who were the inspiration for all those books, and the women who have a real axe to grind about the way their supposed best friend chose to portray them all those years ago.

Tony Phelan and Joan Rater will again be on board to write and executive produce the new series alongside executive producer Dan Jinks. CBS Television Studios will also produce.

Sarah Shahi starred as the protagonist in the NBC show, now working as an NYPD detective.

Deadline reports that the new series will see Nancy getting back together with her girlfriends as they all are now women of a certain age, in their 40s or 50s. Overcoming the inevitable bad blood, they pull on their strength, which is their knack for solving mysteries together.

Rater spoke to the outlet and noted: