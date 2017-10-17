Han Solo filming wraps, and finally gets title

The “Star Wars” spin-off with Han Solo front and centre has recently wrapped filming, and director Ron Howard has taken the opportunity to announce the official title of the film.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” is the official title, which may be fairly predictable but still exciting, as it’s a step closer to release.

Hey #Twitterville we just wrapped production so here’s a special message #StarWars pic.twitter.com/8QJqN5BGxr — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 17, 2017

Howard took over directing from fired duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller, and finished the job for Lucasfilm.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” will be out May 25, 2018.