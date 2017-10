The upcoming “Bohemian Rhapsody” is looking damn good, if director Brian Singer’s Instagram is anything to go by. Singer posted a picture of lead Rami Malek in full form as Freddie Mercury, who looks to be the splitting image.

Couldn’t help myself and had to post this iPhone pic A post shared by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

Malek stars alongside Ben Hardy, Joe Mazzello and Gwilym Lee as the band’s members in the Queen biopic, with Lucy Boynton as Freddie’s muse Mary Austin.

The biopic is set for release December 25, 2018.