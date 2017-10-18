Giveaway : The Snowman exclusive prize pack

U.S. and Canada residents – this one is for you!

“The Snowman”, a terrifying thriller based on the novel by Jo Nesbø is being released on Oct 20. A sociopath who calls himself “The Snowman Killer” has targeted the one person for whom he wants to showoff his methodical, unthinkable skills: the lead investigator of an elite crime squad. With cunningly simplistic baits, he begs to have a worthy opponent to play his sick game.

To celebrate the release of this terrifying thriller starring Michael Fassbender and Rebecca Ferguson Moviehole have a Snowman Killer Blog App and a fantastic giveaway!

The Snowman pack has:

1 – Limited Edition Snowman Plush Doll: This limited edition Snowman plush is only available via this promotion and has a run of 200 pieces worldwide. It is a replica of the killer’s Snowman and features a detachable head and the Snowman logo on the bottom.

1 – The Snowman Official Promo Shirt – An official promo T-Shirt featuring The Snowman logo on the front and the signature design on the back.

1 – Replica Snowman Killer Letter – A replica of the Snowman killer’s note, sealed.

For your chance to win this amazing prize pack simply enter your details below and let us know why you want this awesome pack! Be sure to download the exclusive app, to learn more about serial killers and their dark crimes!

Your Name

Your Email

Your Answer

Your Postal Address





**Open to residents of the US and Canada only!**

When the next snow falls who will he take?

Website: http://www.thesnowmanmovie.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thesnowmanmovie/

Twitter: @thesnowmanmovie

The Snowman Blog App:

• How well do you know America’s most notorious serial killers? Take the quiz and help Harry Hole find the Snowman killer by matching serial killers to their dark crimes.

• Take your investigative eye to the next level and dive into Killer Files! Learn more about serial killers and their gruesome ways… if you can handle it #nsfw.

Check out the trailer for “The Snowman” below!