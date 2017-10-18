Roseanne revival : table read photos revealed

80’s-90’s popular sitcom “Roseanne” is making a comeback, and ABC have revealed some new photos of the full cast at a table read.

The picture shows returning cast members Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman, Sarah Gilbert, and Becky No. 1 and 2 Lecy Goranson and Sarah Chalke – however Chalke will appear in the revival in a newly created role. Newcomers Ames McNamara, who will play Darlene and David’s (Johnny Galecki) 8-year-old son Mark, and Jayden Rey also appear in the shot.

#Roseanne is coming back to ABC in 2018! Here’s a look at the first table read! pic.twitter.com/Nzh8Pn7vK4 — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) October 17, 2017

The eight-episode revival is set to screen in 2018 on ABC, and although not much is known about the plot, we do know that Dan (Goodman) is alive and well, after suffering a fatal heart attack in the season finale back in the day.