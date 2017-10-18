Criterion’s Breakfast Club release features 50-minutes of deleted scenes!

Criterion, renowned for putting together Super-looking, Super-sounding re-issues of classics, have announced plans to bring John Hughes’ “The Breakfast Club” to disc in January.
Extras on the release, which boasts a nifty 4K digital restoration, will include new and archival interviews, commentary, essays and 50 minutes of deleted and extended scenes. This will be the first time lost scenes from Hughes’ original cut of the 1985 film – originally clocking in at over 2 and-a-half-hours – will be seen.
Here’s the disc specs & complete list of bonus features (via Criterion) :
4K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray
Alternate 5.1 surround soundtrack, presented in DTS‑HD Master Audio on the Blu-ray
Audio commentary from 2015 featuring actors Anthony Michael Hall and Judd Nelson
New interviews with actors Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy
New video essay featuring director John Hughes’s production notes, read by Nelson
Documentary from 2015 featuring interviews with cast and crew
50 minutes of never-before-seen deleted and extended scenes
Rare promotional and archival interviews and footage
Excerpts from a 1985 American Film Institute seminar with Hughes
1999 radio interview with Hughes
Segment from a 1985 episode of NBC’s Today show featuring the film’s cast
Audio interview with Molly Ringwald from a 2014 episode of This American Life
Trailer
PLUS: An essay by critic David Kamp
As Criterion are better known for their more arty releases – like “Twin Peaks : Fire Walk With Me”, which hit shelves this week – some whiners are lighting up forums that Criterion shouldn’t be bothering with popular mainstream fare like “The Breakfast Club”. What a croc! “The Breakfast Club” is a timeless classic that deserves to sit proudly alongside those other elite films of the Criterion collection.