Criterion’s Breakfast Club release features 50-minutes of deleted scenes!

Criterion, renowned for putting together Super-looking, Super-sounding re-issues of classics, have announced plans to bring John Hughes’ “The Breakfast Club” to disc in January.

Extras on the release, which boasts a nifty 4K digital restoration, will include new and archival interviews, commentary, essays and 50 minutes of deleted and extended scenes. This will be the first time lost scenes from Hughes’ original cut of the 1985 film – originally clocking in at over 2 and-a-half-hours – will be seen.

Here’s the disc specs & complete list of bonus features (via Criterion) :

4K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray

Alternate 5.1 surround soundtrack, presented in DTS‑HD Master Audio on the Blu-ray

Audio commentary from 2015 featuring actors Anthony Michael Hall and Judd Nelson

New interviews with actors Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy

New video essay featuring director John Hughes’s production notes, read by Nelson

Documentary from 2015 featuring interviews with cast and crew

50 minutes of never-before-seen deleted and extended scenes

Rare promotional and archival interviews and footage

Excerpts from a 1985 American Film Institute seminar with Hughes

1999 radio interview with Hughes

Segment from a 1985 episode of NBC’s Today show featuring the film’s cast

Audio interview with Molly Ringwald from a 2014 episode of This American Life

Trailer

PLUS: An essay by critic David Kamp

As Criterion are better known for their more arty releases – like “Twin Peaks : Fire Walk With Me”, which hit shelves this week – some whiners are lighting up forums that Criterion shouldn’t be bothering with popular mainstream fare like “The Breakfast Club”. What a croc! “The Breakfast Club” is a timeless classic that deserves to sit proudly alongside those other elite films of the Criterion collection.