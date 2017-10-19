The Croods 2 assigns director

Recently the sequel to “The Croods” was given a release date, and now Dreamworks Animated have named Joel Crawford as the director for the film. It will be Crawford’s feature film directorial debut, though he recently served as Head of Story on “Trolls”.

The returning voice cast for “The Croods 2” includes Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman and Clark Duke. Leslie Mann is a new addition to the cast.

Regarding the assignment of Crawford, Chris deFaria, president of DreamWorks Animation Film Group stated:

“Joel has done masterful work in his career and has proven himself to be an artist with a keen eye for character and story. His wonderful work at the helm of the DreamWorks Trolls Holiday as the director demonstrates his ability to expand his talents, and we think he’s the perfect choice to bring the Croods family back to life for audiences across the globe.”

Mark Swift has been assigned to produce the sequel, which is set for release September 18, 2020. News via The Hollywood Reporter.