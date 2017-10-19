Affleck, Cauron team for horror series

Alfonso Cuaron and Casey Affleck are teaming on a new horror series, according to Deadline.

The series, which the “Gravity” director will write, direct and executive produce alongside star and executive producer Affleck, is said to revolve around a cult.

One could argue that that’s been done to death (whether it be via “American Horror Story”, the upcoming “Waco”, or even the short-lived CW series of the same name) but it’s safe to say these two heavyweights will cough up something a little more solid than recycled mash.

The untitled project is currently up for grabs. Expect a cabler to get it.