Has Gotham City Sirens found it’s Catwoman!?

With “Suicide Squad” director David Ayer prepping a film based on Gotham’s feisty, fighting foxes, we’re all dropping sweat blobs in anticipation of that (hopefully) exciting cast reveal for “Gotham City Sirens”. While we know Margot Robbie is a lock to reprise Harley Quinn, all eyes are on who will slip into the slimming leathers of Catwoman.

While Aubrey Plaza is campaigning for the role, a Reddit (via Screen Rant) post suggests the director might already have his Selina Kyle (eliminating any need for any other actresses to picket Ayer’s office) .

An eagle-eyed poster has noticed that Ayer has suddenly started following “Baby Driver” actress Eiza González on Twitter. Could be nothing.. could be something. While she’s definitely a good age for the gig and unquestionably has a great look, celebs follow other celebs on Twitter all the time.