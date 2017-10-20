Robyn talks to William Shatner about Batman vs. Two-Face

The late Adam West’s final project has been anticipated for quite some time. Written by Michael Jelenic and James Tucker with direction by Rick Morales and the film showcases the voice talents of William Shatner (”Star Trek”) as Two Face, Burt Ward as reprising his role as Robin, Julie Newmar reprising her role as Catwoman and Adam West as reprising his role as Batman. The film was available for streaming on October 10th and was available to own on Blu-ray and DVD as of October 17th.

The animated film pays tribute to the light hearted 1960’s TV show while embodying the characteristics of the darker storylines fans enjoy today. The blend of allows for a product that fans of any Batman generation can enjoy. I had the pleasure of being invited to interview the voice actors, and some writers at NYCC 2017, along with my wonderful cameraman Imani Wilson who I borrowed from my talented friends at Nerdslant.com. I had the honor of speaking with James, Burt and William, although my interview with William didn’t go as planned. In fact when he asked me to impersonate him it got kind of awkward, and although I didn’t do a great job and he doesn’t talk much about the film we had a lot of fun.

