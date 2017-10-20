Scott Haze joins MCU for Venom

Newcomer Scott Haze is in talks to join the cast of Sony’s “Venom” movie, says Heat Vision.

Though featuring a character primarily known for getting about with Spider-Man, the movie is said to be it’s own beast with little to no connection to the current “Spider-Man” movies.

Haze, who appears alongside Miles Teller in “Thank You For Your Service”, joins Tom Hardy, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate in the Ruben Fleischer directed movie.

Character details for Haze are under wraps. The movie is said to be throwing a bout between Venom and Carnage.

“Venom” opens October 5, 2018.