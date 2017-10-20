Twins 2 script to be completed in November; filming begins 2018

After umpteen years of rumours and false starts, seems Ivan Reitman’s long-proposed “Twins” sequel will finally go before the cameras next year.

Star Arnold Schwarzenegger tells Business Insider that the script will be done in November with an early 2018 start likely.

“Triplets” will reunite Schwarzenegger with “Twins” co-star Danny DeVito, with Eddie Murphy playing the third brother.

“I had a conversation yesterday with my agent and he said that the script will be finished in 14 days,” Schwarzenegger said. “Ivan Reitman is extremely happy with what he’s seen so far, he just wants to make a few tweaks, so that’s music to my ears. I think sometime beginning of next year we can shoot the film.”

The big guy said the cast are locked in and excited.

“We are in touch with each other all the time,” Schwarzenegger said. “Everyone is happy to do this movie.”

Reitman directs from a script by Ryan Dixon and Josh Gad.