Kosinski talks Leto-starring Tron reboot

You’ll recall that Disney canned Joseph Kosinski’s proposed sequel to “Tron Legacy” mere months before it was due to go into production. It would’ve continued the events of the 2010 film, with Garrett Hedland and Olivia Wilde reprising their roles and Cillian Murphy – who had a cameo in “Legacy” – playing a larger role.

As the story goes, Disney brass had gone cold on continuing the franchise and instead decided to pour their ideas and ingots into their more lucrative “Star Wars” and Marvel brands. And away went “Tron”.

Until recently.

While details were scarce, it was recently reported that Disney were looking to relaunch “Tron” – this time with bankable young lead, Jared Leto, headlining. By all accounts, the new film would have nothing to do with “Tron Legacy” and wouldn’t hail from Kosinski.

With Kosinski currently out plugging his new film “Only the Brave”, Coming Soon thought it be reasonable to ask Kosinski if he knew anything about the new Leto-starring film. His response? Interesting to say the least.

According to Kosinski, Jared Leto was someone he’d been talking to about doing a “Tron” movie since the release of 2010’s “Tron Legacy”. In fact, Leto nearly made his debut (as the unidentifed character) in that film. And while that doesn’t mean the upcoming reboot is Kosinski’s proposed threequel “Tron Ascension”, fact that Leto was positioned to join Kosinski’s “Tron” film does suggest there’s a good chance it might be linked.

“Jared and I had actually been talking about Tron since Tron: Legacy back in 2009. We almost put him in that movie, actually in [the End of Line club scene]! So Jared’s a huge fan and we actually batted around ideas and I was talking to him about that role in Ascension, but we only got to the script stage on that. We never really moved beyond that and that’s sort of where it sits for now.”

Self-confessed “Tron” fan Leto recently told Collider that he’s very interested in trying to get the film going.

“It was a huge movie for me as well and I do think there’s so much potential in that world, there’s so much left to be said,” Jared said to Collider. “I’m absolutely game to try to help in any way that I can bring that to life.”

“It’s something that we’re in discussions about and very much looking forward to bringing to reality. It’s very early days though.”

Should Disney decide to press go on the new “Tron” movie, and should they decide they want Kosinski back, they might have to wait a while – the latter is busy prepping Paramount’s “Top Gun” sequel for Tom Cruise.