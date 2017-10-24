Live-action Dora the Explorer movie in the works

I’ll be honest, I thought someone was pulling my leg with this news, but it is in fact truth, per The Hollywood Reporter. Paramount are bringing the popular Nickelodeon character to the big screen, with Nick Stoller on board to work on the script. Strangely enough, Michael Bay is set to produce alongside Andrew Form and Brad Fuller.

The project has been laying dormant for a couple of years, but has been resurrected and is said to centre on Dora as a teenager, as she moves to the ‘big city’ with cousin Diego. Apart from those little details, the rest of the plot is being kept under wraps.

“Dora the Explorer” ran on Nickelodeon for 14 years from 2000-2014, airing 172 episodes about the young Dora and her monkey Boots.

No word yet on release date, but whispers suggest a 2019 release.